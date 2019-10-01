Worth Co. father recalls dreaded phone call of daughter and her mother hit by car

SYLVESTER , Ga. (WALB) - A father is speaking out for the first time after his 1-year-old child was hit by a state vehicle.
The child and her mother were hit while crossing Highway 82 in early September.
Christopher Green is the father of Kristen Green and he recalled getting that dreaded phone call from a relative.
“When he told me that, like I couldn’t process it," Green said. "I know he wasn’t lying to me but I was just so lost and I just broke down. I told my boss man what happened and I told him I needed to leave.”
The mother, now identified as Lavetta Hammock, and Green were hit by a Georgia Department of Public Safety division vehicle, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
The two were leaving the E-Z Corner store and she crossed an unmarked part of Highway 82.
“At first, I thought they were dead," Green said. "I didn’t know how to react. I didn’t want to talk to nobody. I was crying cause I thought I lost my daughter. I just didn’t know how to process it.”
After the incident, the child was airlifted for treatment.
A legal representative for Green said the child has several injuries, including a liver injury.
They say she also suffered a stroke and doctors are not sure if she can even see right now. She remains in a Gainesville hospital.
Green says her feeding tube was just removed and she is now breathing on her own.
“And she’s getting a G tube done today,” Green said. "It’s gonna be placed in her stomach to help her eat because she can’t eat on her own. I just hate to see her going through this process and that this happened to her but I’m at a little ease now knowing that she is going to be okay and her life is not threatened anymore.”
Green said he’s unsure when his daughter will be able to come home.
He also said Hammock suffered a shoulder injury but is doing good now.
Rod Dixon, the family’s legal representative, said he is continuing to look into the crash.
“Our main objective right now is to investigate the accident, how it occurred, why it occurred,” Dixon said. "Our main objective is if the state worker was at all negligent in causing this accident that the state step up and take care of Kristen the way it needs to.”
GSP told WALB that their preliminary findings showed the driver will have no contributing factors in this crash.
GSP said it could take anywhere from 90 days to six months before their Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team’s report is finished.
