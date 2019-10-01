Welcome October - Fall delayed

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer-like heat extended into the new month. Albany sets a new record high 97° breaking the previous record 95° set in 1959. Temperatures continue about 5-10 degrees above average.
Some passing showers and sprinkles briefly cooled a few areas. Rain chances remain slim to none into the weekend. Isolated showers Saturday and Sunday become scattered early next week. It’ll be the best chance of rain in about 3 weeks.
Finally transitioning from summer to fall this weekend. A cold front ushers in cooler air for more seasonal temperatures. Highs drop into the 80s and lows into the 60s.
