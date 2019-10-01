Voter registration deadline around the corner

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is one week left to register to vote.
If you have a Georgia driver’s license, you can use the Georgia Secretary of State’s app to register. You can also use the app to find out if you’re currently registered to vote.
Dougherty County leaders said registering to vote lets your voice be heard.
“For me, I think it’s your voice,” Ginger Nickerson, Dougherty County supervisor of elections, said. "Registering to vote, it’s your voice and allows you to choose the individual that best represents you and your views.”
If you prefer to use paper registration, you can fill out an application at the Dougherty County Elections Office, which is at the Government Center on Pine Avenue.
Nickerson adds you can also register to vote at public libraries and universities.
The deadline to register is Oct. 7.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.