Red Cross looking for diverse donors

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Red Cross is encouraging people of all races and ethnic backgrounds to give blood or platelets.
They said this will help increase the diversity of the blood supply.
Laura McGuire with the Red Cross said patients, or those who receive regular blood transfusions, must be matched more closely beyond just blood type.
This is to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusions.
“What the doctors find is that when you’re matched with an ethnic background similar to yourself, it really kind of helps your body recoup," said McGuire.
McGuire said only about three of every 100 people in the nation give blood.
[ Make an appointment by calling (1 800) Red-Cross, or (229) 733-2767. ]
