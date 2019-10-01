Man charged in fatal downtown Albany shooting granted bond

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The man charged in a deadly shooting that killed one man in Downtown Albany was granted bond on Monday.
Jazzy Huff, 27, was granted a $20,000 bond on all charges. Judge Denise Marshall granted the bond Monday afternoon.
Huff was charged in the August shooting death of Zenas Lee Davis, 38.
Huff was indicted in early September.
Phil Cannon, Huff’s attorney, said while a trial date has not been set, both sides are prepared to head to trial.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
