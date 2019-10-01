'I didn’t want to leave them with nothing or no way to help or anything like that’: Worth Co. father recalls nearly dying in three-vehicle crash

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Worth County man is still recovering after he was airlifted out of a three-vehicle crash.
WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint sat down exclusively with Joseph Rainey, who survived that crash on Highway 133.
A 37-year-old father and husband, Rainey recalled the three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck that almost claimed his life.
Rainey was the driver of the GMC truck involved in the crash.
“I was on my way home," Rainey said. "I was coming around that curve right there on 133. Next thing I know, I heard my tire blow out and my steering wheel yank to the left. I remember hearing an explosion and then seeing the semi come at me.”
He added: “Everybody says I should be dead. I mean I looked at the pictures I should be dead but the good Lord was watching out for me.”
Rainey remembered escaping through the passenger door window but before that “my first thought after the truck stopped moving and there was no movement anymore and all I could smell is that burning smell is ‘get out.'"
"I went to get out the first time my buckle had me latched down, so I unlatched myself and then I pulled my legs out, I pulled myself over to the passenger seat and then pulled myself up to the passenger window,” Rainey said.
Rainey said after he escaped, he laid on the ground until emergency responders arrived.
A good samaritan later approached him and his first thought was to notify his wife of five years.
Rainey said his wife and 12-year-old daughter were on his mind during the near death experience.
“I didn’t want to leave them with nothing or no way to help or anything like that,” he said.
Rainey is now resting at home. He can’t go back to work yet and has several doctor appointments on the books.
He has several injures from the accident, including fractured ribs and a pelvis — he even has to use a walker just to get around his home.
The crash changed Rainey and now he is even planning a different way to work, once he heads back.
"That was my normal route, I won’t never take that way again,” he added.
Rainey’s wife has set up a Gofundme page to help support the family.
