Grant to help fund security cameras in Downtown Moultrie
Downtown Moultrie (Source: WALB)
By Jordan Barela | October 1, 2019 at 10:25 AM EDT - Updated October 1 at 10:25 AM

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A $25,000 grant will be the starting point for several improvements to Downtown Moultrie.

The grant will be used to fund the implementation of a fiber-optic ring to support security cameras downtown.

The fiber-optic ring will be a “multiple purpose infrastructure project” that will allow future projects such as Wi-Fi, a speaker system and decorative lighting, according to a City of Moultrie Facebook post.

The United States Department of Agriculture awarded the grant to the Downtown Moultrie Development Authority.

