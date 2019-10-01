Grant to help fund security cameras in Downtown Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A $25,000 grant will be the starting point for several improvements to Downtown Moultrie.
The grant will be used to fund the implementation of a fiber-optic ring to support security cameras downtown.
The fiber-optic ring will be a “multiple purpose infrastructure project” that will allow future projects such as Wi-Fi, a speaker system and decorative lighting, according to a City of Moultrie Facebook post.
The United States Department of Agriculture awarded the grant to the Downtown Moultrie Development Authority.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.