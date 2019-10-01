‘Got peanut butter?’: South Georgia Banking Company taking donations to help those in need

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Banking Company (SBGC) is accepting jars of unopened peanut butter to give to those in need.
Collections start Oct. 1 and will go until Oct. 18.
The jars will go to different charities in the area where they’re donated.
Locations include Tifton, Omega, Ashburn, Moultrie and Cordele.
Maghan Campbell, SGBC director of marketing and communications, said this is the bank’s way of showing that they care about the well-being of South Georgia families.
“Well, that is just a part of who we are. At South Georgia Banking, we pride ourselves in the fact that we invest in communities," Campbell said. “Throughout our entire region at each of our branches, we will collect jars of peanut butter, from different individuals, from different businesses and different plants. We will distribute those to food pantries and local ministries in each of those communities.”
Campbell said organizations, like Second Harvest, have already donated pallets of peanut butter jar.
