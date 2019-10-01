Good News: $32K in lifesaving equipment awarded to Moultrie, Doerun law enforcement agenices

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department and Doerun Police Department will be celebrating equipment grants the agencies were awarded from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The Moultrie Police Department will be awarded $16,300. The grant will help fund the purchase of a utility terrain vehicle and accessories, to help provide lifesaving assistance in emergencies, especially in areas where regular cars cannot travel.
The Doerun Police Department will get $15,976. Those grant funds will go towards purchasing seven automated external defibrillators (AEDs), one public access bleeding control kit and other first aid equipment. This will give first responders access to AEDs and trauma supplies without having to travel long distances to the nearest hospital.
The two agencies will be awarded the funds Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Firehouse Subs in Moultrie, 507 N. Veterans Parkway.
