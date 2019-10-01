Heat continues to dominate. There's a slight chance of a thunderstorm/shower this afternoon mainly south and east. Highs in the middle to upper 90s will flirt with record highs. Heat index numbers near 100 each afternoon this work week. Lows hover around 70s. This weekend brings changes. Saturday will be 5 degrees cooler with more clouds, Sunday drops afternoon temperatures another 5 degrees and introduces a few showers. Next week starts unsettled with good rain chances as a stronger cold front approaches. Temperatures are forecast to drop to near to slightly below average by mid week. Highs in the lower 80s and lows near 60 !