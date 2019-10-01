Dougherty Co. prepares emergency chemical contamination plan

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - First responders may be responding to calls out at the old Merck plant site, the pharmaceutical company that closed back in 2007.
Company representatives still have to follow state guidelines, specifically for any contact someone could have with chemicals.
The Merck Plant has been closed in Albany for more than a decade now. But first responders are still prepared to help anyone who could possibly come in contact with chemicals on the land.
Dougherty County first responders have an exact plan in case of any chemical contamination.
“We actually run some drills with them. We coordinate and work with the Albany Fire Department along with their hazmat team,” Sam Allen, Dougherty EMS director, said.
Allen’s team will have to prep to deal with another potential issue.
“So, we received a contingency plan from Merck Chemical,” Scott Addison, assistant county administrator, said.
Merck and Company was one of the biggest employers in Albany for almost 60 years.
“And they still have to do monitoring for any residual contamination that may still be on-site,” said Addison.
Addison said when the company closed and then tore down the buildings, they had an agreement with the Environmental Protection Division (EPD). It included items like annual water and soil testing for any type of chemical contamination.
“Now they’re following the long-term plan of how they’re supposed to clean up the site and how they’re supposed to leave it, so this is part of that plan," Addison said.
If a Merck employee or anyone they’ve hired to look after the land comes into contact with chemicals, EMS and Dougherty County police officers will respond to the incident.
“Well as we get the 911 call, the emergency units responding would get out there and they establish a safe zone,” Allen said.
The plan is for just in case purposes.
WALB asked the EPD for any documents specifically outlying the terms of the plant agreed to upon closing but were told they may not be available until later Wednesday.
The plan will have to be approved by the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners.
