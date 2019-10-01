Breast cancer survivors walk to bring awareness

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Breast cancer survivors are bringing awareness to the disease all month long but on Tuesday, they walked around Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Phoebe employees wore their pink with pride to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month and they also walked around the hospital with breast cancer survivors and their family.
The event happens year after year because the disease affects so many people.
“The whole community gets involved in it. So many people are touched by breast cancer, whether it’s a parent, a child, a sister. Even males, also can have breast cancer. So it’s really important we spread awareness through the whole community because most breast cancers can be found early,” said Heather Culpepper, the breast cancer nurse navigator.
To raise awareness for breast cancer, hospital employees said you should get your mammograms, do monthly self-breast exams and look into your family’s medical history.
You’re also encouraged to spend the month getting regular check-ups if you haven’t already.
Phoebe is also offering 100 free, 3-D mammograms this month, which are for uninsured women due for their annual screening.
The free service is to encourage you to get a check-up during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Screening is available if you have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months, are 40 or older, uninsured, not pregnant and have a referring physician.
Hospital employees want you to catch anything irregular as early as possible.
“We try to offer this every year. And it’s really important they get their mammogram. If anything we want to catch your breast cancer early. And the only way we can do that is through your annual screening,” said Linda Whitten, Carlton Breast Center manager, said.
You do have to live in one of the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner or Worth.
Scheduling for the appointments starts Tuesday.
For more information, call the Phoebe Patient Contact Center at (229) 312-4800.
