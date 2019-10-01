Brad Lanier Oil Co. expanding with first full-service travel center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Brad Lanier Oil Company announced that it will be opening its very first full-service travel center.
The facility will be located along Georgia Highway 133 between Albany and Valdosta.
The full-service travel center is expected to be completed in mid 2020.
It'll also offer new amenities for professional truck drivers.
Along with gas, the center will have a quick-service restaurant, a travel and convenience store, and many experiences unique to South Georgia.
Brad Lanier Oil Co. owns and operates Homerun Foods stores in Albany and Leesburg.
