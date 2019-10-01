APD investigating East Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating an armed robbery that happened in East Albany Monday night.
Police responded to the Enmark in the 2000 block of Clark Avenue, according to an APD incident report.
Police spoke to a store employee who said two men with black masks ran into the store and had handguns drawn.
The employee told police she was in the middle of a transaction with a customer when the men ran inside, the report stated.
One of the men demanded money and the employee put it in a plastic bag from one register. The employee then put more money in the bag from a second register, the report stated.
The employee told police the two men left the store on foot.
Police also spoke to the customer in the store at the time of the robbery and a witness outside.
The witness told police the two men were wearing camouflaged jackets, black masks and had handguns, the incident report stated.
The case is still active, according to APD.
