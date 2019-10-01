Annual Toys For Tots kicks off today

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Believe it or not, Christmas is only three months away and the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base and Salvation Army wants you to donate toys for those in need this holiday season.
The Salvation Army announced on Tuesday the registration dates for Toys for Tots.
Those dates are Oct. 28-31 and Nov. 11-14 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Registration will be at The Salvation Army, 304 W. 2nd Avenue.
For those who do not want to sign a child up but would like to donate a toy, you can do that by dropping the toys off in donation boxes in businesses around Albany and also at the Salvation Army.
Sgt. Shereka Slater said they helped over 5,000 children last year and only hopes to surpass those numbers this year.
“We ask that you don’t spend no more than fifteen dollars," Slater said. “Donate a new, unused toy. It doesn’t need to wrapped, just a new toy. We will also have donation bins for anyone who would like to donate. Any toy will be greatly appreciated."
The Salvation Army said if you plan to sign your child up, you will need to bring the following documents:
- State issued picture ID.
- Birth certificates for all children applying.
- Current food stamp summary in your name.
- Current rent receipt in your or spouse’s name.
- Current utility bill in your or spouse’s name.
- Verification of all income for entire home. ( TANF, SSI, child support, employment, etc.)
- Medicare cards for everyone.
