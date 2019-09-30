Team of the Week: Colquitt County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Packers take home our week 6 Team of the Week.
After taking down #1 ranked Grayson last Friday.
The Packers schedule this season has been far from an easy road.
But after taking down their 3rd top ten ranked team, we had to make them our team of the week.
After falling to the Valdosta Wildcats in a nail biter finish two weeks ago, the Packers have been on a tear.
Now improving to a 4-1 record, head coach Justin Rogers said this past Friday showed that they can bounce back.
“The game against Valdosta, it was just two good teams playing each other," said Rogers. "I tell people, I joke about it, we didn’t lose we ran out of time. And we literally ran out of time. That was a very good game with two really good teams. But this past Friday gave us, let’s our guys understand that when they do what they, when they continue to work and care for each other and love each other, you can beat anybody.”
The Packers will face off against Alcovy this Friday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.