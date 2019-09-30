Man arrested over theft of signs, flags

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Officers of the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) drove through the 900 block of Pineridge Drive, Sunday afternoon, on a call about someone taking signs and a flag out of a yard, VPD said Monday.
A witness observed the theft and called 911. Officers were able to locate the offender and arrest him without incident.
He was identified as Jake Dromgold, 25, a resident of Valdosta.
Dromgold was transported to Lowndes County Jail on the misdemeanor charge of theft by taking.
“This case was solved immediately due to the witness who took action to ensure a fellow citizen would not be victimized," said VPD Lieutenant Scottie Johns. "We are always very appreciative when citizens come forward to help us hold offenders accountable for their actions.”
