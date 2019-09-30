Lee Co. begins watering restrictions

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Utilities Authority issued a notice Monday concerning the use of water in the county for utility customers.
The authority sais that no customer should be watering outside between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., every day.
The restriction is necessary due to the drought we are now in, high demand for water, and the continuing high temperatures.
The restriction goes into effect immediately, the authority said in a release.
WALB’s First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman said Monday that September will end as it’s been the entire month: Hot and dry.
It’s the 3rd hottest ever recorded, and we are 4.5″ below average for rainfall.
The heat will not abate as we begin October. Highs will warm from the lower 90s Tuesday to the upper 90s Friday. Lows hover around 70.
A weakening front arrives this weekend, and will cause highs drop 5 to 10 degrees with slight rain chances.
