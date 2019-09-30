‘It just really hurts, especially to find out that we’re related’: Relative reacts to fatal Albany shooting near stadium

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are on the hunt for the man they believe shot and killed a man near Hugh Mills Stadium.
Jahiem Bryant and Raymon Martin were arrested on murder charges and both had their first appearance already. The two suspects will have to go before a superior court judge to see if bond will be granted.
However, officers said they believe Cameron Toye was the gunman and he is now wanted.
People in the community recalled those moments of terror, just after a football game.
Days later and the crime scene tape is still up.
The fear and emotion of those in the community are still present as the search for Toye continues.
“It just really hurts, especially to find out that we’re related,” Edward Ford-Ball, an Albany resident, said.
Ford-Ball’s heart ached when he heard Dorien Judge, 18, was shot near Huge Mill Stadium Friday night.
“It reminded me of something that had happened at Hugh Mill Stadium when I was much younger,” said Ford-Ball.
He said many years ago, he was in the stands when a shooting happened inside the stadium.
It was the same teams who played during the Friday night shooting. That being Monroe and Dougherty County high schools.
But this time, it stings a little differently for Ford-Ball as he’s not only related to Judge, but he also lives close to the family.
“They also stay right behind me, which that kind of hit home because man, he was that close. I wish I could’ve been involved in his life,” said Ford-Ball.
The Albany Police Department (APD) said the shooting happened in an alleyway behind a church in the 700 block of West Society Avenue.
“For the shooting to happen right near a church, shows the mindset of these individuals right now. And that there’s no care, there’s no heart,” said Ford-Ball.
Police said Judge then managed to drive his vehicle across the street where buses were parked and a 14-year old girl was hit before he hit a school bus.
Something Ford-Ball said should make the community rally together.
“You know as a community, just grab everybody and hug everybody and say we can do better,” said Ford-Ball.
Judge would have turned 19 Tuesday.
Edward hopes more men will stand together to stop the killings.
“This gang behavior and this culture has become so toxic. And the reason for this is the lack of things to do. A lack of environment,” Ford-Ball added.
Ford-Ball hopes police will find Toye immediately.
“I believe in APD and APD will bring this individual in,” Ford-ball said.
Anyone with information on Toye’s whereabouts is asked to call Albany Area CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
