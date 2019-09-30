'If it is to be, it is up to me’: Longtime Albany educator dies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) is honoring the life of one of their own.
Dr. C.W. Grant, also known as “Dean Grant,” passed away Saturday.
Grant served as the student activities director at the university during the Civil Rights era.
“Throughout his career, he has left an impression on the minds of thousands of students with his legendary phrase: ‘If it is to be, it is up to me,’” ASU officials said in a statement.
Grant also served as chairman of the Dougherty County school board and Albany Tomorrow Incorporated.
