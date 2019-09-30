’Hospitality Under The Oaks’ draws couples and crowds

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Soon to be brides, grooms, and many others headed to an event in Albany on Sunday.
They came out for the “Hospitality Under The Oaks” event, at the historic Shackelford House, which was designed by famed architect Edward Vason Jones.
The event showcased local businesses and their expert event planning services that cater to weddings, birthdays, holiday parties and more!
Both organizers and couples were excited about the event.
Bo Henry and Stephanie Hawke of Stewbos and Merry Acres Inns and Events Center hosted the event.
Hawke says “This is our first time doing this. We’d love for it to be an annual event, just being able to showcase all of our services at Stewbos and Merry Acres Inns and events center.”
Gabe Carlton and Ansley Tompkins are an engaged Albany couple who came out to the event.
Carlton says “We’ve heard lots of good things about the Shackefford House. We came to look at and check it out and just see what our options were, and how we can work this wedding out.
He says they are "Very very excited, yep,” about getting married in 2021.
Organizers say around nine vendors attended the event.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.