Florida man reunited with iPhone more than year after he lost it in ocean

No, it still doesn’t work

Missing iPhone found after more than a year in the ocean
September 30, 2019 at 12:21 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 12:21 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPTV/CNN/Gray News) – The power of social media can be a wonderful thing.

More than a year after a Florida man lost his iPhone while out on a boat, it was found by a diver and returned to him.

The barnacle-covered phone was not the catch Marshall Sklar expected while diving for lobsters off the coast of Boca Raton after Hurricane Dorian.

"It was 40 feet of water," he said. "I couldn't tell what kind it was."

There was only one clue to its owner.

"Behind the case, there was a fishing license, and the fishing license was in pristine condition," Sklar said.

So, he posted it to Facebook on Sept. 6, hoping to find the owner.

“Anyone know this guy?” Sklar asked. “Found an iPhone X when diving off Boca. The phone’s owner had a license inside the back case of the phone.”

The saltwater fishing license read, “Carmen M Miranda III.”

Remember this day? I found a $1200 iPhone X offshore while diving. Well, today I met the owner Carmen Miranda and the story made the 5 o’clock news with Miranda Lyn

Posted by Marshall Sklar on Thursday, September 26, 2019

Nearly three weeks after the Facebook post, the two men met.

Miranda got his phone back and Sklar got a six-pack of something for his trouble.

Posted by Marshall Sklar on Thursday, September 26, 2019

“I only had it for two weeks,” Miranda said of the $1,200 iPhone X he lost in June 2018. "But I think it looks fantastic."

Still, the phone has some leftover growth from the ocean.

What a day! Found an iPhone X. Limited on lobster, hogfish, snapper and even got a slipper lobster ! Anyone know the...

Posted by Marshall Sklar on Friday, September 6, 2019

“I was going to call Apple and say like ‘I don’t know what happens to my phone, it just stopped working,’” he with a straight face.

Instead, Miranda will keep it for a good story to tell about an iPhone, a fishing license and the power of social media.

Copyright 2019 WPTV via CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.