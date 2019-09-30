Fall heat wave one more week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rather benign weather pattern ends one month and begins the next. Summer-like heat and very very dry conditions roll on until a cold front arrives this weekend.
Summer-like 90s with virtually no measurable rain continues into October. As a weak cold front arrives this weekend, temperatures drop and rain chances return. with cooler air.
For now we’re wrapping up September as the 3rd hottest month on record. Also, below average rainfall with only 1.26″ rain for the month. Drought conditions have expanded as most are abnormally dry while more areas are in moderate drought.
On average October is the driest month of the year with 1.91″ average rainfall.
