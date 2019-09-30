APD: Over 12 entering auto cases reported Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany residents are on edge after surveillance footage shows a person trying to get into a locked car on Lady Marion Lane in West Albany.
The person wasn't successful and walked off.
The owner didn’t want to go on camera, but she says she is still concerned that he is on the loose.
She says she gave the video to APD, who say they have handled dozens of entering auto reports in her area.
Some of those vehicles even had smashed windows.
APD says the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road was one of the areas hit hardest.
One resident who lives within that block says he’s never had his vehicle broken into.
He adds “Nah not really around here. I always keep my doors locked on my car, so I don’t have to go through stuff like that. Because I know to keep my doors locked.”
He says his community is safe from car break-ins. and adds “Oh not up here in my area, because we’re all college students.”
Other areas hit include Dawson Road and 12th Avenue.
No arrests have been made and Albany police are still investigating.
According to Albany police reports of entering auto are actually down compared to the previous day.
They say only three incidents happened Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.