Albany Tech expands dual enrollment opportunities in Mitchell Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Mitchell County High School will soon be able to take college courses without leaving campus.
Albany Technical College (ATC ) and the Mitchell County Board of Education signed an agreement Monday morning.
Starting in January 2020, ATC will offer dual enrollment credit programs at Mitchell County High School in Camilla.
The classes will be for the following programs: Culinary arts, design and media, and environmental horticulture.
ATC President Dr. Anthony Parker and Mitchell County School superintendent Robert Adams both said that this is a great opportunity for the high schoolers.
"(It) allows them to get a certificate diploma, associate's degree, some workforce certifications a little easier than it would have been if they had to drive to Albany to receive it," Dr. Parker explained.
“Sometimes at high school, we don’t understand that what you’re doing is building for your future, but here, we’re actually getting to be part of the future while you’re still in high school,” Adams said. “That’s pretty amazing.”
Mitchell County students have already been able to go to Albany Tech for dual enrollment classes.
Now, students interested in these programs won’t have to leave school to take classes.
Dr. Parker said adults interested in the culinary arts, design and media, and environmental horticulture programs will also be able to take classes at Mitchell County High.
These are the requirements for high schoolers to participate in dual enrollment at Albany Technical College:
- Students have to go to an eligible public or private high school or home school program in Georgia.
- Students must be at least 14 years old.
- Students have to meet minimum SAT, ACT, or ACCUPLACER scores. The minimum scores vary depending on the program.
The Memorandum of Understanding signed Monday takes effect January 12, 2020. It expires May 15, 2020. Beyond that, ATC said it is renewable at the beginning of each academic year.
Students may also be eligible for the HOPE grant and HOPE Career grant.
