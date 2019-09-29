2 teens arrested, 1 wanted for shooting near Hugh Mills Stadium

Jahiem Byrant, 17 and Raymon Martin, 18, have been arrested on murder charges. Police say Byrant and Martin are not the shooters but were a party to the crime.
Investigators have a warrant for Cameron Toye, 19. Police believe he was the shooter in the incident that killed Dorien McKenzie Judge, 18.
If you have any information or know Toye’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
