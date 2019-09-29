2 teens arrested, 1 wanted for shooting near Hugh Mills Stadium

West Society shooting
By Kim McCullough | September 29, 2019 at 11:02 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 11:22 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two teens have been arrested in connection to Friday night’s shooting that left one person dead and another injured near Hugh Mills Stadium.

Jahiem Byrant, 17 and Raymon Martin, 18, have been arrested on murder charges. Police say Byrant and Martin are not the shooters but were a party to the crime.

Investigators have a warrant for Cameron Toye, 19. Police believe he was the shooter in the incident that killed Dorien McKenzie Judge, 18.

Cameron Toye is still wanted for the shooting of Dorien Judge on Friday night. (Source: Albany Police Department)

If you have any information or know Toye’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

