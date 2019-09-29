Albany residents discuss issues incoming mayor should focus on

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The race to become the mayor of Albany is right around the corner.
Saturday, Albany residents got a chance to hear some of the candidates’ platforms and plans for the city. WALB spoke with some residents about their concerns.
“Integrity, honesty, someone who isn’t afraid to be themselves,” Albany native, Chris Marshall said.
Those are characteristics Marshall says their next mayor should have.
“Someone who’s not afraid to go into the communities and address the harsh issues, but do it in a respectable way,” Marshall said.
Cecilia Hill said students’ behavior in the school system is an issue she wants addressed.
“Back when I was in school there was discipline was in schools. But since they have taken all that out, kids have totally changed with their attitudes,” Hill explained.
“It needs to change, I think a lot of people feel as if they don’t have an outlet for their anger or their ex or whatever. But there are actually outlets all around us if we open our eyes and look for them,” Marshall added.
With gun violence and gang activity happening in Albany, Marshall and Hill said it’s getting out of hand.
“Community involvement, especially with the crime, that definitely needs to be addressed. I’m glad that Albany candidates intelligently attacked every angle without bias,” Marshall said.
“Well, it seems to be increasing. It is not a good thing it is taking our youth out. They don’t seem to care about themselves or no one else,” Hill told us.
Hill said certain parts of Albany are in need of attention.
“On the Eastside, we don’t even have a police station or anything. They closed it down. We are kind of just left on our own. If they could fix some of those problems, it could be better,” Hill said.
Everyone who attended the sneak peek of the mayoral candidates said they left the meeting with aspiration that one of the candidates will bring hope back to the good life city.
The general election for Albany mayor is November 5.
