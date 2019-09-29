Albany residents celebrate Juneteenth in September

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia woman is taking on many tasks by informing the community of gun violence, African American history, and forgiving the effects of cancer.
Since losing her husband to cancer, founder of Forgive Cancer, Chrystal Gulley hosted ‘Juneteenth in September’ on Saturday to bring fellowship to the Albany community; and bring awareness to those who have passed from the disease.
The dozens of people who attended the event also learned about African American history.
Gulley says giving back to the community simply makes her feel good.
“It makes me feel good to be able to give back and how I feel about gun violence, we just need to heal. That’s the purpose of this festival is to bring forth the effort and spread the awareness and the consciousness of the reason why we need to heal within the community," Gulley said.
Gulley says this is their first time hosting the event in Albany.
She says it will be the first of many to help bring awareness to, not only gun violence, but the fight to cure cancer.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.