Tifton celebrates 23rd annual Fiesta del Pueblo

This Saturday, Fiesta Del Pueblo will be hosting its 23rd annual event at Fulwood Park in Tifton. (Source: WALB)
By Darran Todd | September 27, 2019 at 10:55 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 10:55 PM

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ladies, get your dancing shoes and fellas, try to keep up.

Those involved in the event say people can come out and learn more about a new culture just by dancing, eating, and socializing. This event is free for all.

Founder and Event Coordinator Dina Willis shared her thoughts on the overall festival.

“Just to have fun with the family. This one is the biggest event in South Georgia. Different bands will be coming from Peru. Of course, the people there and the food is definitely something you don’t want to miss,” Willis said.

The festival has many sponsors, including one from the local Howard Center. Heri Berto Torres stopped to say a couple of words.

“We are committed to helping and supporting minorities here in Tifton, Georgia,” Torres said.

Willis says close to 11,000 people came out to the festival last year and they are expecting an even bigger crowd this year.

The celebration starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and will last into the evening.

