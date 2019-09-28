Mother of missing Georgia woman speaks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are continuing to search for a missing 24-year-old woman.
Melanie Steele was last seen on Friday, September 13th. Savannah Police has called in the FBI to assist with this case. Meanwhile, Melanie’s mother is sitting by, anxiously awaiting answers about her daughter’s disappearance.
Steele’s car was found in the Thunderbolt area. Her mother says that she hopes good news comes soon because her family needs and misses her. Melanie is also a mother.
“They have to find her and bring her home and either she’s somewhere out there..suffering and I can’t live with that," said Julia Johnson, Melanie’s mother. "That breaks my heart. Then there’s the other option that she’s not and I can’t live with that either.”
The Savannah Police Department Special Victim’s Unit handles about 500-600 missing persons cases a year. Some are located very soon after the missing report. They say since 2010, there have been less than ten cases where the missing person has not been located and has been classified as being potentially in danger.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.