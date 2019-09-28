Indictment handed down with new charge for Cherry Ave. shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An indictment has been handed down for the men accused of killing 20-year-old Kawoski Newberry in August.
Four men were arrested in connection to the case.
Willie Mobley and his son, Jacorie Mobley are charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime.
Janareus Shannon is charged with felony murder in the case.
He is also a son of Willie Mobley.
Tre'Shawn Smith was also arrested and charged with murder.
Police tell us Smith is Newberry’s cousin.
We heard from prosecutors on what the grand jury decided.
We now know another charge has been added for each of the men.
This indictment outlines what the state believes led to Newberry’s death.
In addition to the other charges, the grand jury indicted each of the men on conspiracy to commit murder.
An indictment outlined the following facts.
It said Jacorie, Willie, and Smith planned to locate and shoot Newberry.
The indictment said Smith and Willie then went after the victim.
It also said Smith lured Newberry out of a home where he stayed.
Willie and Smith allegedly had Newberry walk with them to a store.
The indictment said Willie then spoke with his son, Jacorie, and gave him the location of where they were.
That's when Shannon allegedly drove Jacorie to that location, and Jacorie shot Newberry in the back.
Then both the men drove away.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said he doesn’t believe gang participation was the over-riding issue.
Instead, he said it was more of a personal interaction between all parties.
“It wasn’t necessarily a gang on gang or a conflict that brought this thing about. The allegations are there was more of a personal conflict that arose between these individuals,” said Edwards.
Prosecutors said the next step is the trial.
We’re told they are working to bring this case to trial as quickly as possible.
They will continue to investigate this case until then.
