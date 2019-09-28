Hot and mainly dry weather continues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of your Saturday, mostly clear skies and mainly dry. Tonight, mostly clear with lows near 70°. High pressure remains in control and it will do so for much of the next seven days. Sunday will feature more of the same weather conditions. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s under sunny skies.
Even warmer conditions return heading into next week as the above-normal high temperatures continue. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s with plenty of sun each day. Slightly cooler air filters in by Saturday behind a cold front. That will drop highs into the low 90s with a slight chance of rain. Overnight lows will stay above seasonable levels in the upper 60s to low 70s.
