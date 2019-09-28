Brooks Co. deputies searching for burglary suspects

By Kim McCullough | September 28, 2019 at 3:40 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 3:40 PM

BROOKS CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four men accused of burglary and driving in a stolen vehicle.

Chief Deputy Joe Wheeler said four black men were driving in a vehicle that was found to be stolen from Norcross.

The men got into a wreck on Highway 122 near Old Coffee Road and left the car at the scene, according to Wheeler.

When deputies arrived, they found items that were stolen from a burglary in Valdosta.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have any information that will lead to an arrest, call Brooks County 911 at (229) 263-4262.

