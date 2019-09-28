Brooks Co. deputies searching for burglary suspects

BROOKS CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four men accused of burglary and driving in a stolen vehicle.
Chief Deputy Joe Wheeler said four black men were driving in a vehicle that was found to be stolen from Norcross.
The men got into a wreck on Highway 122 near Old Coffee Road and left the car at the scene, according to Wheeler.
When deputies arrived, they found items that were stolen from a burglary in Valdosta.
The case is still under investigation.
If you have any information that will lead to an arrest, call Brooks County 911 at (229) 263-4262.
