Albany mayoral candidates to speak at town hall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -This Saturday, people in Albany will hear from every mayoral candidate at a town hall meeting.
This is ahead of the November General Election.
Commissioner Jon Howard will host this event.
He said he’s been doing this for years, but it will be the first time all candidates will participate.
Seven mayoral candidates are expected to speak.
It’s a sneak peek preview of each candidate’s platforms, perspectives, and community issues that are important to them.
Concerned voters will be able to meet and socialize with each candidate.
Each person will give a seven-minute presentation about their plans.
Those candidates are:
- Dorothy Hubbard
- Edward Allen
- James Pratt
- Tracy Taylor
- Henry Mathis
- Bo Dorough
- Omar Salaan
Leaders said it’s important for everyone to come out to be involved and engaged with the future of Albany.
This will last about an hour and a half.
It takes place at the Boys & Girls Club at Thornton Gym located at 210 Thorton Drive.
It’s set to start at 10 Saturday morning.
