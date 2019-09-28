ABAC’S School of Agriculture and Natural Resources raise money for scholarships

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Members of the Forest Lake Golf Club raised money for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC)’s 19th annual agriculture and natural science fundraiser.
The fundraiser gives students, current and incoming, the opportunity for a better education.
This is a major fundraiser for ABAC and several alumni come to this event to give back and play golf.
The tournament started Friday and many came to donate money to a good cause.
Chad Hancock, who serves as the Chairman for the Agriculture and Natural Resources Alumni Council, spoke about the annual event.
“This event today is put together to provide scholarships for students in the School of Ag. and Natural Resources. I am overwhelmed this year, we have done really well. We have had some new sponsors come in and our traditional sponsors have stood up again," Hancock said.
The dean of ABAC’S Agriculture and Natural Resources department, Mark Kistler, also attended and shared a few words.
“This is a major fundraiser for our school and in conjunction with our alumni council. We use those for current students but also for incoming students, just a way for us to encourage them to come to ABAC," Kistler said.
Last year, they raised $12,000 for students. This year, they are looking to surpass that and raise $25,000.
Kistler said he believes they have definitely come close to their goal.
