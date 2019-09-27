Week 6: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - Since 1968, the Winnersville Classic has remained in the top conversation for one of the best football rivalries in Southwest Georgia. Only four miles separate the two, but the history is strong. With 57 meetings, Valdosta holds 37 wins over Lowndes. And with both teams heading into the classic with undefeated records this season, this is bound to be a game for the ages.
John Barron and Paige Dauer will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
Valdosta @ Lowndes
Grayson @ Colquitt County
Bainbridge @ Crisp County
Thomas County Central @ Brooks County
Hardaway @ Americus-Sumter
Westover @ Cairo
Thomasville @ Cook
Monroe @ Dougherty
Berrien @ Brantley County
Randolph-Clay @ Early County
Calhoun County @ Terrell County
Pelham @ Miller County
Stewart County @ Mitchell County
Chattahoochee County @ Seminole County
Telfair County @ Irwin County
Wilcox County @ Clinch County
Dooly County @ Schley County
Blountstown @ Deerfield-Windsor
Southland @ Heritage
Southwest Georgia @ Piedmont
Terrell Academy @ Flint Academy
Loganville @ Tiftarea
Miami Christian @ Valwood
Westwood @ Gatewood
Fullington Academy @ Pataula Charter
Young Americans Christian @ Crisp Academy
Hancock Academy @ Georgia Christian
