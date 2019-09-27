Week 6: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - Since 1968, the Winnersville Classic has remained in the top conversation for one of the best football rivalries in Southwest Georgia. Only four miles separate the two, but the history is strong. With 57 meetings, Valdosta holds 37 wins over Lowndes. And with both teams heading into the classic with undefeated records this season, this is bound to be a game for the ages.