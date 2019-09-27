Week 6: Friday night football scores and schedules

The Winnersville Classic is The Locker Room Report's Week 6 Game of the Week. (Source: WALB)
SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - Since 1968, the Winnersville Classic has remained in the top conversation for one of the best football rivalries in Southwest Georgia. Only four miles separate the two, but the history is strong. With 57 meetings, Valdosta holds 37 wins over Lowndes. And with both teams heading into the classic with undefeated records this season, this is bound to be a game for the ages.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Valdosta @ Lowndes

GHSA:

Grayson @ Colquitt County

Bainbridge @ Crisp County

Thomas County Central @ Brooks County

Hardaway @ Americus-Sumter

Westover @ Cairo

Thomasville @ Cook

Monroe @ Dougherty

Berrien @ Brantley County

Randolph-Clay @ Early County

Calhoun County @ Terrell County

Pelham @ Miller County

Stewart County @ Mitchell County

Chattahoochee County @ Seminole County

Telfair County @ Irwin County

Wilcox County @ Clinch County

Dooly County @ Schley County

GISA:

Blountstown @ Deerfield-Windsor

Southland @ Heritage

Southwest Georgia @ Piedmont

Terrell Academy @ Flint Academy

Loganville @ Tiftarea

Miami Christian @ Valwood

Westwood @ Gatewood

Fullington Academy @ Pataula Charter

GICAA:

Young Americans Christian @ Crisp Academy

Hancock Academy @ Georgia Christian

