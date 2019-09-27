Sheriff’s office searching for missing man in Douglas

COFFEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that has been reported missing.
Luis Serrano left the Coffee County Regional Medical Center on Sep. 14, according to deputies.
Neighbors said they saw him go into his home on that day and leave a little later with clothes.
Deputies said this is the last time Serrano was seen.
He has not contacted family or returned home and the family is worried, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on Serrano’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 284-4227 or Coffee County E911 at (912) 284-7675.
