Salvage crews give update on capsized cargo ship off Ga. coast

If you go out to St. Simons Sound, you will still see the more than 600-foot ship on its side. Graff says though they are working to figure out how to get the ship out of the water, one of their main concerns is the potential threats to the environment with oils and other pollutants. So far, he says they have and are continuing to conduct surveys around the sound with professionals at the state and federal levels. He says clean up teams have removed sand and debris from the Brunswick Point and established protection around sensitive site areas.