Highs in the 90s and dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another day of record breaking heat as Albany tops 101°. The previous record 100° was set in 1986. Cooling showers and isolated thunderstorms are popped Friday afternoon for the first time in almost 3 weeks. Only a few got rain wet while most remained dry.
For the weekend through next week the very dry and hot conditions continue lows upper 60s low 70s and near record highs mid 90s. looking ahead there are signs of a cool down next weekend.
