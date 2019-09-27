Georgia Power customers may see increase in rates in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Power representatives say they have proposed a rate increase that could be impacting your wallet next year.
If approved, customers can expect to see a seven percent increase in rates starting in January 2020 plus smaller increases in the following two years.
A representative said customers have not seen a rate increase since 2016.
Georgia Power rates currently stand 16 percent below the national average.
"Georgia Power has requested funds that will help us enhance and improve the electrical grid infrastructure in the state,” representative John Kraft said, “it’s also for storm restoration efforts and our environmental programs.”
Georgia Power said their rates will still be below average if this increase is approved.
Representatives from Alabama Power said it is too soon to tell if their rates will change in 2020. They will be able to make that decision closer to the end of the year.
You can read Georgia Power’s additional comments below:
"Georgia Power’s rates are currently approximately 16% below the national average and the company expects its rates to still be well below the national average if its proposals are approved. Georgia Power residential customers currently pay less than $1 more per month today than they did in 2011.
Over the last six years, Georgia Power has invested billions into Georgia’s energy future to ensure our customers have the clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy they expect and deserve. We are requesting funds to support the company’s recent and future investments – including grid improvements, storm restoration and environmental programs – being made to strengthen the reliability and resiliency of the state’s electrical system and comply with federal regulations. Additionally, the company is seeking to extend and expand its current offering of rate plans and enhance its payment options to give customers more control and flexibility, including proposed elimination of the $1.50 fee for customers who pay their bills at authorized payment locations (APLs) and the fee associated with credit and debit card payments. In addition, we continue to expand other energy assistance efforts and have a long-standing history of assisting income-qualified customers make use of specially designed programs and resources to help them pay their bills, and those will continue.
In the last six years, the company has responded to an average of 50 significant weather events each year, which have depleted the company’s storm restoration fund and cost the company an additional $450 million in restoration costs not currently recovered in rates. Of those storms, four were considered major or historic, including three hurricanes in three straight years, with Hurricane Michael being the most recent:
Hurricane Michael (2018): Hurricane Michael was the third-strongest hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. in modern recorded history. Entering Georgia as a Category 4 storm, it brought high winds, heavy rainfall and fallen trees that caused extensive damage as it crossed through the state, especially in Southwest Georgia near Bainbridge, Albany and Tifton. Crews restored power to more than 420,000 customers in four days. The system experienced 7,800 individual cases of damage and crews repaired 2,000 broken poles and 4,800 spans of wire."
