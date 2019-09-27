Game of the Week: Valdosta @ Lowndes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The magnitude of this game between Lowndes and Valdosta is undeniable.
Both teams remain undefeated midway through the season.
But, only one can come out on top tonight, and that’s why they’re our Game of the Week.
Despite losing in their last two meetings, Valdosta holds the overall series at 37-20.
Both Randy Mcpherson and Alan Rodemaker said this is the game that prepares them for conference play.
And it's one the fans wait for all year.
“Anybody could win this game on any given year. Two great programs. We’re going to have to play well, we’re going to have too play disciplined and we’re going to have to play hard, you know give it our best shot,” said McPherson.
“It would be huge for us in the confidence factor. You know, we beat them in 2016, which is the last time we beat them, I think we road that confidence all the way through our regular season. So, I think it’s always big," said Rodemaker.
One of the biggest challenges the coaches say they’ll face, is making sure their players, play smart and don’t let their emotions get the best of them.
