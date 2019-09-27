FSU team visits Moultrie 7-year-old before surgery

FSU team visits Moultrie 7-year-old before surgery
Some of the Florida State University Seminoles visited Tripp DeMott before his surgery. (Source: Scotty DeMott Jr.)
By Jordan Barela | September 27, 2019 at 4:47 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 4:47 PM

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A 7-year-old boy got a surprise visit before his surgery for injuries he got after he was hit by a car in Colquitt County.

A Florida State University coach and three football players visited Tripp DeMott before his femur surgery.

#TrippStrong was started by Tripp DeMott's family after he was hit by a car in Colquitt County.
#TrippStrong was started by Tripp DeMott's family after he was hit by a car in Colquitt County. (Source: Scotty DeMott Jr.)

“Words could not express how thankful Elizah and I are for the outpouring of love from our surrounding communities, friends, and people all over the country that we’ve never even met before,” Scott DeMott Jr. posted to Facebook. “This is what life is about! Love God, Love your neighbor, and let your light shine!”

[ 'I hope he’s coming back like one day, that’s not a long time from now because I really been missing him’: Moultrie showing support for 7-year-old hit by car ]

Tripp was riding his bike when he was hit by a car in a Moultrie neighborhood on Sept. 11.

[ Want to support the DeMott family? Support the GoFundMe. Buy #TrippStrong Shirts. ]

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.