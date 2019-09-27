FSU team visits Moultrie 7-year-old before surgery

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A 7-year-old boy got a surprise visit before his surgery for injuries he got after he was hit by a car in Colquitt County.
A Florida State University coach and three football players visited Tripp DeMott before his femur surgery.
“Words could not express how thankful Elizah and I are for the outpouring of love from our surrounding communities, friends, and people all over the country that we’ve never even met before,” Scott DeMott Jr. posted to Facebook. “This is what life is about! Love God, Love your neighbor, and let your light shine!”
Tripp was riding his bike when he was hit by a car in a Moultrie neighborhood on Sept. 11.
[ Want to support the DeMott family? Support the GoFundMe. Buy #TrippStrong Shirts. ]
