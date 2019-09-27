Fitzgerald man convicted, sentenced for child molestation

BEN HILL CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Ben Hill County jury convicted a man of child molestation Thursday, according to Cordele Circuit District Attorney Brad Rigby.
Rigby said Jeremy L. Hughes, 44, of Fitzgerald, was convicted for child molestation, along with another charge.
The jury deliberated for about two hours before reaching a verdict, Rigby reported.
Chief Judge Robert W. Chasteen sentenced Hughes to 45 years. The first 34 years will be served in prison with the balance to be served on probation, according to Rigby.
Rigby said his sentence also includes sex offender conditions and banishment from the Cordele Judicial Circuit, which includes Ben Hill, Crisp, Dooly and Wilcox counties during the probated portion of his sentence.
Rigby said Hughes was brought to justice through the combined efforts of the Fitzgerald Police Department and the Gateway Child Advocacy Center in Cordele.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.