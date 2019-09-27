Construction on Pelham Elementary renovations to start soon

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - People who live in Pelham said it was long overdue for their elementary school to be renovated.
Floyd Fort, who serves as the superintendent, said a lot of parents and teachers agree the school needs a new look.
“These changes have been long overdue if you ask the teachers and many of the parents who have probably been wondering why something hasn’t happened before now,” said Fort.
“The renovations are primarily needed because we need to bring our school into the 21st century codes,” explained Fort.
Pelham Elementary School Principal Becky Davis said not only are parents excited but students are as well.
“Everyone is excited about the modernization of the building, we haven’t had much modernization over the years,” said Davis.
Fort said the comments from the community really helped bring the new vision forward.
“We think everybody is really looking forward to it. They just want a new face, we want something we can be more proud of than we currently have. We just want something modern looking and we want air conditioners that work,” said Fort.
Davis said the construction will start in a few weeks.
“We should start probably within the next four weeks. We were told originally, in about a year to be finished. Just a big thank you to all the hard work, time and effort that went into finally having our modernization plans ready,” said Davis.
Fort said he just wants to thank the community for its endless support
“Everything is really coming together for us right now and we are very, very excited,” said Fort.
Fort also said the school’s groundbreaking was a great moment for the city of Pelham.
