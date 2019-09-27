Community outraged after worker battered by Pavo store owner



“My name is Babubhai Patel and I am the owner of the Pavo Food Mart in Pavo. I have been blessed to be a part of this sweet and small community for the last few years. I have tried my best to be a member of this community. Today, with a heavy heart, I must apologize for my behavior from the other day. Danny Boy has been a fixture on my property for some time now. At first I would ask him to leave, and move on so he would not disturb our customers. But as I got to know him and learn his situations, I felt I should help him in any way I can. Be it food or some money for his nightly rent, he would ask if he can do some small things in return for this type of help. Danny Boy is a kind man, and since the recent passing of my son, we have started talking more and doing other cleaning jobs. The day in question, I should have calmed down and I should have not laid my hand on him any type of fashion, it does not take away from what was already done, but, I apologize for what has happened, and I do promise to ensure this type of action will not happen again. In talking with Danny Boy after all this has happened, we both still agree that we want to work together on these tasks. I want to be able to help in this way to ensure he is not sleeping on the streets. One thing that I have always held dear to my heart is the ability to do for others. Many religions, cultures, societies, and groups mandate this and make it a must do; for me, I feel this is more than just something that has to be done, it is imperative if we want to live in a just society. In an effort to bring the community together again, and help Danny Boy; I have decided to hold a fundraiser for Danny Boy. This has come about after discussing this with several members of the Pavo community who did not know what his situation was until after this incident. These citizens want to help him get the access he needs; be it welfare, Medicaid, state aid, Medicare, HUD, or any other agency that can help him or his well-being. We want to help him get access to his paperwork and these benefits so that he can have a permanent change in circumstances. So here it is Pavo…I will begin the fundraiser at the Pavo Food Mart, and I will raise money for the next week. For all the donations that come in, I will match it personally up to $500.00. All funds will be held at a local bank, and be used by the individuals who will be assisting Danny Boy to get all this paperwork completed. If any other businesses, or individuals, or groups want to help as well, please feel free to get in touch with us and let’s see what we can do together as one united community,"

Babubhai Patel.

