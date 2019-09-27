Coffee sheriff issues alert for missing man

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Office issued a release Friday about noon, asking for help from the public locating a man who appears to be missing.
Luis Serrano’s family has not been contacted and they have not been able to get in contact with him.
Serrano left the Coffee Regional Medical Center on September 14, 2019, and hasn’t been seen by family members since then.
Neighbors said they had seen him go into his residence when he returned home on the 14th, and said they saw him leave a little while later with some clothes.
Luis Serrano’s family is concerned about his welfare.
If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Serrano please call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 284-4227 or Coffee County E911 at (912) 284-7675.
