Coffee Co. man charged with illegal drug sale

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Acting on numerous citizen complaints about an individual selling prescription medications, the Coffee County Drug Unit gathered evidence to get a search warrant for a residence in the Oak Park community.
On September 19, 2019, the Coffee County Drug Unit found six different suspected controlled substances inside the residence.
They arrested Julio Roberto Pascual when he could not show valid prescriptions from a physician for the controlled substances.
Pascual is currently in the Coffee County Jail, charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and one count of drugs not in original container.
“I want to express my appreciation to the public for reporting this illegal activity and hopes that we can continue to work together to rid our communities of these criminal elements,” said Coffee Co. Sheriff Doyle Wooten
