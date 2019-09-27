2 arrested in Sumter Co. shooting

SUMTER CO., Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in connection to a July shooting in Sumter County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
William Brewer was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.
Vicki Jones Brewer was charged with one count of making false statements and writings.
Both were taken to the Sumter County Jail.
The two were arrested in connection after an investigation into the shooting death of George “Ritch” McCutchen.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Edgewood Drive on July 28.
WALB has reached out for a copy of the suspects’ mugshots.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Region 3 Office (229) 931-2439 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (229) 924-4094.
