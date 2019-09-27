3 arrested in connection to fatal Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) has arrested three people in connection to a shooting that killed one and injured another.
Shaivon Edwards, 25, was charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and three counts of felony aggravated assault after two men were found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, according to police.
VPD said detectives obtained arrest warrants for Edwards on Thursday and he turned himself into police Friday.
Police said officers responded to an E-911 call Monday in the 400 block of West Mary Street where the caller said they had found two men that had been shot inside a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found the two men with gunshot wounds, VPD reported.
According to police, officers and detectives removed the two men and immediately began providing first aid.
VPD said Ahmad Fredrick, 18, died at the scene while the other man was taken by EMS to South Georgia Medical Center to receive further treatment.
During their investigation, Valdosta police said Tawanya Postell, 42, and Ashia Edwards, 30, hindered their investigation by providing false statements.
VPD said both were arrested Friday on charges of providing a false statement to law enforcement (felony).
All three were people were booked into the Lowndes County Jail.
WALB has reached out for copies of the three suspects’ mugshots.
Police said this case is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call VPD’s Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145.
