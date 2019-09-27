Americus-Sumter High School students selected for Japan GEN-J program

"When you take that into consideration, you understand the need to have communities that foster and appreciate the Japanese culture so that we have an environment that fosters the Japan-America. These exchanges with the students are part of that,” said Coney. “Americus distinguishes itself. An almost 30-year history of annual transpacific cultural exchanges with its international sister city, Miyoshi City, Japan. This opportunity with the Americus-Sumter High School expands on the existing foundation. The Japan-America Society of Georgia [JASG] has been intentional in identifying relationships that are poised for the next level of engagement to include economic opportunities. We see Americus as a strategic community to compliment the international collaboration being done at the state level with the newly formed Georgia Japan Legislative Caucus and our new consul general, Mr. Kazuyuki Takeuchi.”